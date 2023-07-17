What Hallmark's Autumn Reeser Learned About Herself After Divorce

Since leaving her marriage and going through her initiation, Reeser has learned to use her voice. For much of her marriage, she remained silent, not communicating issues and dynamics that were troubling her. After her dog died, she had a feeling that, on a spiritual level, life would be drained out of her if she stayed in her marriage.

When she was in therapy after the divorce, she began to recognize that her concerns and feelings were valid and worth voicing. "My therapist really had to [convince me], 'You're allowed to speak up about what you want, and you're allowed to change your mind,'" Reeser said on the Jessie Herman + Vagrein Channeling YouTube channel. She learned that just because something worked in the past didn't mean it would necessarily work in the present.

Reeser's understanding of herself and how to handle conflict evolved. Since finding her voice, she's become even more intentional about being a living example for her sons. She's taken the lessons she's learned from her past relationship with Warren and is trying to change and model a healthy dynamic instead for her boys. "Nobody gets along all the time, so the way you treat each other in times of anger and stress is incredibly important," she told Style Girlfriend. "I try really hard to model this for my boys, especially when I'm angry or tired myself. I consider the effort it takes to be an investment in our relationship."