Jessica Simpson's Husband, Eric Johnson, Was Married When They Met

The relationships of singer Jessica Simpson have long been a point of interest in the media. She was famously married to 98 Degrees frontman Nick Lachey from 2002 to 2006, with much of their relationship playing out on their MTV reality series, "Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica." Unfortunately, Simpson and Lachey divorced, with her blossoming career at the time playing a role in their demise. After living the single life for a bit and casually dating an unidentified movie star, Simpson sparked a romance with former New Orleans Saints player Eric Johnson.

The two were first linked to one another in July 2010, when she accompanied him to his grandparent's anniversary party in Florida. Once the images hit the internet, US Weekly broke the news that they'd been a couple for at least five months at that point. While fans were rejoicing that the "With You" performer had found love once again, many were quick to point out that Johnson was still married at the time he began seeing Simpson. Some eyebrow-raising tales ensued, yet, the couple was able to push through and are happier than ever today.