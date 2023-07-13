Celebrities Who Absolutely Love Being Grandparents

The relationship between a grandparent and grandchild can be incredibly special and, for so many people, their parents' parents are some of their favorite members of their family. Humans are living longer, but they are also having kids later, and so time spent with older generations is still a precious gift not everyone is afforded. So, if you have a grandparent you adore — or memories of one — consider yourself one of the lucky ones.

We found a number of stars who not only greatly enjoy their role as celebrity grandparents, but even reject the traditional "grandma" or "grandpa" terminology. Our chosen celebrity grandparents also love spending time with their grandbabies — with some of them living within spitting distance — and sometimes seem to appreciate the role more than any other. There is an old Irish saying that goes something like, "Children are the rainbow of life. Grandchildren are the pot of gold." And while the stars on our list definitely take great pride in seeing their own kids excel as parents, it seems true that it is the grandkids who are a special treasure. Here are celebrities who absolutely love being grandparents, even if some of them won't call themselves that.