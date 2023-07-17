What To Know About Shark Tank Star Robert Herjavec's Wife, Kym Johnson

Although they didn't make it to the semi-finals, Kym Johnson and Robert Herjavec's relationship lasted well beyond the ballroom. "For the first two hours we spent together, I was so scared of doing the show that I didn't see anything at all. Then it started to hit me how beautiful and interesting Kym was," Herjavec told TV Insider of meeting his now-wife.

Indeed, the two ended up falling for each other and quickly realized that their chemistry was something more than either of them had anticipated. About a year after being sent home from "Dancing With the Stars," Herjavec got down on one knee and proposed in 2016. "To celebrate tonight with our family and friends, and my mom who flew in from Australia, wow – I'm just overwhelmed and so happy," Johnson told People at the time. "He's a wonderful man and I'm so lucky."

Next up was the couple's wedding — and they seriously didn't want to wait. About five months after their engagement, Herjavec and Johnson exchanged vows in front of their family and friends in Los Angeles. The wedding was Johnson's first and Herjavec's second; he was previously married to Diane Plese and they share three kids together. For Herjavec and Johnson, in the years since their wedding, they have built a life together and they seem happier than ever.