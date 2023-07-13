What We Know About Hayley Atwell's Unexpected Italian Proposal

Hayley Atwell gave more details about what sounds like an unexpected proposal. During a trip in Venice, Atwell said that Ned Wolfgang Kelly popped the question in an Airbnb kitchen wearing only underwear, according to Daily Mail. Through the window, they could hear "an accordion playing outside our window — which was timed perfectly but not planned," Atwell shared. Atwell also explained that their Airbnb "had lots of shelves with porcelain ducks on them, so it was quite a surreal set-up." While the proposal may have been unexpected with the accordion and the ducks, what was perfect was the location. Atwell loves Venice, calling it her "first most precious destination."

They made their engagement public with Kelly's post on Instagram, where he also talked about the accordion and the ducks in the caption. "Lucky me. Arrived in Venice at 10 am. Around midday the love of my life and I got engaged in the kitchen of this strange apartment full of porcelain ducks, with a bloke outside the window murdering 'My Way' on the accordion," Kelly wrote. "A perfect start to the rest of our lives together." Kelly also noted that before Atwell, he'd "never had any interest in getting married."

Since the engagement, Kelly has posted on Instagram in support of Atwell and "Mission: Impossible." He referred to her as his "formidable [fiancée]" and sang the movie's praises. We love to see the support!