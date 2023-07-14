What Happened To Sunscreenr After Shark Tank?

Sunscreenr, a Season 8 "Shark Tank" pitch, sought to prevent an inevitable part of summer beach days: painful sunburns. So, how does it work? After applying their go-to sunscreen, a user would look through the small UV camera of the product to see where they've missed a spot. Protected skin appeared dark, while unprotected skin appears light. Throughout a day of wear, you can also see spots that need an SPF refresh, per Kickstarter. What's more, Sunscreenr was designed to be both waterproof and durable. CEO Dave Cohen, who witnessed loved ones battle skin cancer, dreamt up the idea as a preventative measure. "It's smaller than a granola bar, yet as powerful as a multi-thousand-dollar camera," he said in a promotional video.

If the product sounds too good to be true it's because, in many ways, it is. Dave Cohen asked the Sharks for $800,000, promising 10% of the company in return. Mark Cuban, Robert Herjavec, and Lori Greiner questioned the overall demand for a device like Sunscreenr as well as Cohen's business expertise. In the end, Kevin O'Leary was the only Shark that bit, leaving with a 33.3% share for $800,000. Unfortunately, their deal fell through, and Sunscreenr was left without a major investor. Since its underwhelming "Shark Tank" appearance in 2016, the company hasn't made any significant strides — which means don't expect to see granola bar-sized sunscreen screeners at the beach any time soon.