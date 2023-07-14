Jinger Duggar Vuolo's New Vlog Has Us Asking 2 Burning Questions

Jinger Duggar Vuolo has evolved from a dutiful TV daughter to a young woman gradually learning how to speak her mind. Raised to call out the code word "Nike" as a signal to her brothers to avoid looking at pretty women, Jinger now sports Nikes herself — along with torn jeans, sleeveless shirts, and other clothing she was once forbidden to wear. Most shocking of all, the former "19 Kids & Counting" star published a memoir slamming her parents' fundamentalist church group as "cult-like" and explaining her long journey to healing from its teachings while still maintaining her faith in God.

Now thriving in her new home in L.A. — far removed from her small childhood city — Jinger uses her Instagram account to share highlights of her life such as outings to Dodgers games, climbing-wall gyms, and a poppy sanctuary. Quelling rumors she's on the outs with her family, Jinger visited her Arkansas hometown in the spring of 2023 and happily posed for pics with her eight sisters. Her most recent YouTube vlog episode covered another visit: This time, sisters Jana Duggar and Jessa Duggar Seewald made the trip west, along with Seewald's husband, Ben, and their four children.

Jinger, Jana, Ben, and Jeremy's sister Valerie Vuolo started their Independence Day by running a local 5K race. "I'm not sure how that contributes to the celebrations, but...Happy 4th!" Jinger wrote on Instagram. But the vlog has us in full eyebrow-raising mode, both for what it shows and what it doesn't show.