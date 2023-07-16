Why Nicola Peltz Beckham's Dad Sued Two Of Her Wedding Planners

For many of us, our wedding is a sweet, private affair where we're surrounded by loved ones in celebration of our love. But for celebrities, nothing but the most over-the-top wedding will do. It's safe to say we've seen some grand weddings in recent times, but few have ended in lawsuits like Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham's, who is of course the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham. Nicola's father, billionaire Nelson Peltz, filed a lawsuit against their second wedding planners, Nicole Braghin and Arianna Grijalba.

They were hired a mere six weeks before D-day but fired only nine days after joining the team. The subject of the lawsuit seems to be a $159,000 deposit that the planners allegedly refused to return. In the complaint filing obtained by People, Nelson alleged that the planners were incompetent and ill-equipped to handle the 500-strong guest list. He also claimed that they failed to show up to meetings and were even under the influence during their tenure.

It read, "Peltz had presented them with the opportunity of a lifetime — to have their names associated with the wedding of two world-famous celebrities, which would undoubtedly propel PDE into wedding planning stardom." However, "In reality, however, it later became clear that [Braghin and Grijalba] viewed this as an opportunity to take advantage of Peltz by making material misrepresentations on both their website and in person regarding their experience, expertise, and capability of planning the wedding."