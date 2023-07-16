Why Nicola Peltz Beckham's Dad Sued Two Of Her Wedding Planners
For many of us, our wedding is a sweet, private affair where we're surrounded by loved ones in celebration of our love. But for celebrities, nothing but the most over-the-top wedding will do. It's safe to say we've seen some grand weddings in recent times, but few have ended in lawsuits like Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham's, who is of course the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham. Nicola's father, billionaire Nelson Peltz, filed a lawsuit against their second wedding planners, Nicole Braghin and Arianna Grijalba.
They were hired a mere six weeks before D-day but fired only nine days after joining the team. The subject of the lawsuit seems to be a $159,000 deposit that the planners allegedly refused to return. In the complaint filing obtained by People, Nelson alleged that the planners were incompetent and ill-equipped to handle the 500-strong guest list. He also claimed that they failed to show up to meetings and were even under the influence during their tenure.
It read, "Peltz had presented them with the opportunity of a lifetime — to have their names associated with the wedding of two world-famous celebrities, which would undoubtedly propel PDE into wedding planning stardom." However, "In reality, however, it later became clear that [Braghin and Grijalba] viewed this as an opportunity to take advantage of Peltz by making material misrepresentations on both their website and in person regarding their experience, expertise, and capability of planning the wedding."
Nelson Peltz alleged that the wedding planners were unprofessional
As proof of the wedding planners' shortcomings, Nelson Peltz attached screenshots from a group chat between the Peltz family and Nicole Braghin and Arianna Grijalba. The screenshots, shared by Seventeen, include a discussion in which Nicola Peltz questioned the planners about why Lewis Hamilton's name was on the guest list even though he declined the invitation. Grijalba replied that she hadn't learned the ropes of the new RSVP system yet, and the current guest list consisted of people who visited the link rather than just those who had accepted.
The actor informed her planners that Lewis hadn't responded at all, and ended the texts with: "I'm tired of catching mistakes on this rsvp list honestly." The filing also read, "During their nine days of negotiations ... [They] failed to book a single new wedding vendor, failed to finalize the terms of any agreements with any of the vendors that had previously been selected by Peltz and his family," (via The Mirror).
The couple eventually hired their third and final wedding planner, Michelle Rago, who shepherded the wedding until the end. In the complaint filing, Nelson claimed that he had to pay a premium to Rago's company because he had to hire them a month before the big day. When news of the lawsuit broke, many wondered why their first appointee, celebrity event planner Preston Bailey, dropped out. But Bailey clarified to Page Six that he walked away because he was overbooked and couldn't dedicate enough time to it.
The wedding planners filed a countersuit against Nelson Peltz
In February 2023, Nicole Braghin and Arianna Grijalba filed a counter-suit asking for $50,000 in damages. The planners said they had 17-hour workdays during their time working for the Peltz family, detailing how they spent most of this time trying to organize the massive guest list. Ultimately, they felt they had earned the $159,000 deposit through their work, so they didn't return it. In the filing obtained by Page Six, they alleged that poor communication existed because Nicola Peltz and her mother, Claudia, didn't want Victoria Beckham to be aware of the hiccups.
The filing additionally noted that Nicola had kept the $100,000+ price tag of her hair and makeup hidden from her father because he wouldn't be too happy about it. Likewise, while the Beckhams had a well-organized guest list, the Peltzes kept changing theirs and didn't review the revised lists, which further complicated things on the wedding planners' end. The duo claimed things were going so badly that Nelson Peltz considered calling off the ceremony altogether. After they fired the wedding planners, the Peltzes requested all the wedding information be returned to them.
But, when the planners obliged, Nelson allegedly called Grijalba and riled her up even more. Despite the lavish multi-million-dollar wedding, Nicola doesn't seem pleased about how the ceremony ultimately went down. A source told Closer that the bride is even considering a second, more extravagant wedding to make up for it.