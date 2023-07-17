Everything We Know About Pump Rules Tom Sandoval's Relationship With Billie Lee
"Vanderpump Rules" OG Tom Sandoval has shared a close friendship with Billie Lee ever since her Season 6 debut. But once Sandoval became public enemy number one after he was caught cheating on Ariana Madix in Season 10, his friendship with Lee came under criticism. Lee joined the show on the search for love and was excited to share her dating adventures as the first transgender cast member in "Pump Rules" history. She grew close to Madix after going on a date with her brother and defending him against Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney's verbal attacks.
Although Lee only lasted two seasons on the show, she remained close with both Madix and Sandoval. However, her loyalty was called into question following Sandoval and Madix's messy split once Lee was spotted publicly hanging out with Sandoval on multiple occasions. The Cici Loves You Instagram fan page captured screenshots of an exchange between Lee and fellow former cast member Kristen Doute where Doute seemingly called Lee's bluff in response to her being seen with Sandoval.
Lee defended her relationship with both parties, writing, "Tom and Ariana are my family" and expressing her hurt over their devastating breakup. The former reality star also told ET, "There is a world where you can support and be there for both parties and that's the world I choose to live in. There is also no reason for this to continue to be so divisive." But Doute wasn't the only one who was suspicious of Lee and Sandoval's friendship.
Lala Kent resurfaced old cheating rumors about them
All eyes were on Tom Sandoval during the "Vanderpump Rules" Season 10 reunion amid the revelations of his "Scandoval" cheating scandal with Raquel Leviss. Sandoval had little to no support while facing tough questions from the rest of the cast and host Andy Cohen. He took a verbal lashing from James Kennedy and Lala Kent, in particular, who were both enraged by the secret affair between Sandoval and Kennedy's ex-fiance.
So the gloves were off when Kent questioned Sandoval about old cheating rumors surrounding him and Billie Lee. The podcast host recalled murmurings she'd heard years prior claiming that Sandoval and Lee would "go off and do whatever they go and do," and questioned why that case went cold. Producers even included an old Season 7 reunion clip where Sandoval and Lee shut down Kristen Doute's claims that they'd hooked up.
Ariana Madix unfollowed Lee on Instagram after she was spotted hanging out with Sandoval one-on-one, per Us Weekly. If Lee was attempting to remain unbiased and support both Sandoval and Madix post their breakup, it was strange that she chose to spend so much time with the one who got caught cheating. Scheana Shay questioned her motives for continuing to hang out with Sandoval after he put Madix through an embarrassing cheating scandal during an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live" too, describing Lee as "shady" (via Us Weekly).
Billie Lee is all about her 'bestie' Tom Sandoval
Billie Lee and Tom Sandoval continued their friendship after getting the boot from Ariana Madix and seemingly everyone else in the "Pump Rules" crew. Lee was among a small group of friends who came together to celebrate Sandoval's 40th birthday at his Valley Village home, as captured by Bravo. Lee shared a series of Instagram Stories recapping the festivities, including Sandoval's four birthday cakes and his ombre manicure.
"Happy birthday to my bestie," she captioned one video that showed Sandoval typing away on his phone before Lee asked him to look up at the camera. It was the bandleader's first birthday celebration since his public split from Madix. Lee and Tom Schwartz were both in attendance but none of Sandoval's other co-stars were spotted at the event.
Lee's attendance at the intimate birthday soiree highlights the close bond she clearly still shares with Sandoval despite once being friends with both him and Madix. While she considered the pair as "family," it seems her loyalty to Sandoval might've cost Lee her friendship with Madix. So much for not picking a side and trying to remain neutral.