Everything We Know About Pump Rules Tom Sandoval's Relationship With Billie Lee

"Vanderpump Rules" OG Tom Sandoval has shared a close friendship with Billie Lee ever since her Season 6 debut. But once Sandoval became public enemy number one after he was caught cheating on Ariana Madix in Season 10, his friendship with Lee came under criticism. Lee joined the show on the search for love and was excited to share her dating adventures as the first transgender cast member in "Pump Rules" history. She grew close to Madix after going on a date with her brother and defending him against Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney's verbal attacks.

Although Lee only lasted two seasons on the show, she remained close with both Madix and Sandoval. However, her loyalty was called into question following Sandoval and Madix's messy split once Lee was spotted publicly hanging out with Sandoval on multiple occasions. The Cici Loves You Instagram fan page captured screenshots of an exchange between Lee and fellow former cast member Kristen Doute where Doute seemingly called Lee's bluff in response to her being seen with Sandoval.

Lee defended her relationship with both parties, writing, "Tom and Ariana are my family" and expressing her hurt over their devastating breakup. The former reality star also told ET, "There is a world where you can support and be there for both parties and that's the world I choose to live in. There is also no reason for this to continue to be so divisive." But Doute wasn't the only one who was suspicious of Lee and Sandoval's friendship.