Who Is Dolly Parton's Rarely-Seen Husband, Carl Thomas Dean?

On the cover of Dolly Parton's fourth solo album, "My Blue Ridge Mountain Boy," a man wearing jeans and a plaid shirt sits on a fallen tree. That man is none other than Parton's husband of 50-plus years, Carl Thomas Dean. In fact, it's one of the first (and only) public photos of him. Dean, who previously owned an asphalt-laying company, prefers to stay out of the spotlight. He rarely travels with his wife when she's on tour, keeping to himself in their Tennessee home. Although Parton's worldwide success has made them both multi-millionaires, Dean has kept himself busy with odd jobs. "If he ain't workin' on our place, he'll take a few jobs, like grading somebody's driveway or cleaning off somebody's property, to pick up a couple of hundred bucks," the "Jolene" singer told Playboy in a 1978 interview.

Historically, Carl Thomas Dean hasn't gone on tour with his wife. In fact, he's only seen her perform a few times. As Parton told Ellen, "It's almost like seeing your kid in recital. He's afraid I'll mess up," she shared. Although the couple are polar opposites in most ways, their differences have led to a successful relationship. Here's what we know about their first meeting and their enduring love story.