What To Know About Arnold Schwarzenegger's Girlfriend Heather Milligan

After his divorce from author and journalist Maria Shriver in 2011, Arnold Schwarzenegger eventually found love again with Heather Milligan, a physical therapist and former athlete. During a May 2023 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Schwarzenegger explained that while it took a while, he has completely moved on from his 25-year marriage and is in a good place these days. "I have a wonderful girlfriend, Heather Milligan, who is very successful," the actor gushed about his new partner to the outlet, adding that he's "really proud of her, and I love her."

There's a 27-year age gap between the couple, but it doesn't seem to get in the way of their romance. Schwarzenegger and Milligan were first spotted enjoying a few romantic outings in Santa Monica, California, in 2013, and they appear to have been happily linked for more than a decade now. When Milligan isn't busy running her own booming physical therapy business, she enjoys hitting the red carpet with Schwarzenegger and spending quality time with her boyfriend as well as his children and his animals.