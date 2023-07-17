Why Mila Kunis Refuses To Join Social Media

If you weren't around in the late '90s or early-aughts, Mila Kunis got into acting much earlier than you probably thought. Many of us have watched her grow from the resident teenage beauty queen on "That '70s Show" to a super down-to-earth mom, parenting her two children with former castmate Ashton Kutcher. And, as an #honestmom, Kunis isn't afraid to tell people exactly why she isn't on one of the biggest obsessions of the 21st century — social media.

Kunis admitted to Cosmopolitan that she was really late to the game. However, she did dabble in it for a while, "But it took an ugly turn and became all about who can be the loudest, who can be the angriest and the most negative. Then it's just not a fun game to play." The "Black Swan" star dislikes reading anything about herself on or off social media platforms as it is.

Kunis continued, "I genuinely don't know what's written about me ... other than I know that I'm pregnant about once a year and my husband and I are getting a divorce once a year. I know this because I go down the grocery store aisle, and I see it on the cover of magazines and I'm like, 'Oh boy, okay!'" We can't blame her for wanting to protect her sanity, peace, and privacy.