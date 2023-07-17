What Does Miley Cyrus Really Think About Her Controversial Past In The Media?

Singer and actor Miley Cyrus is no stranger to headlines. Ever since she was a teenager, she's been in the limelight, her evolution has been striking and public. She was once known as a sweet, smiling girl with a beautiful singing voice when she starred in the hit Disney show "Hannah Montana," which featured her character living a double life as a normal girl and a superstar. After the show ended when she was 18, she sought to redefine herself.

She did so boldly, making appearances that shocked millions. During this transition, she was judged harshly for her behaviors. She twerked during the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards, swapped out her colorful Disney wardrobe for something edgier, and released music that explored more mature themes. Miley Cyrus had transformed: She no longer clung the innocent girl image that followed her on Disney. She was instead grittier, wilder, freer. "People get told that it's a bad thing to change," she told Harper's Bazaar. "Like, people will say, 'You've changed.' And that's supposed to be derogatory. But you are supposed to change all the time."