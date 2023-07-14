GH's Tyler Christopher Opens Up About His Guardianship Battle That Ignited A Family Feud

In a bizarre turn of events, it would seem that a current "General Hospital" storyline is eerily similar to the real life struggles of former star, Tyler Christopher (ex-Nikolas Cassadine). Presently, after several public breakdowns, Sasha Gilmore (Sofia Mattsson) was put under conservatorship and appointed a guardian to manage her life and finances in the form of her mother-in-law, Gladys Corbin (Bonnie Burroughs). However, Gladys has fallen into gambling debt with mob boss Selina Wu (Lydia Look) and is stealing Sasha's funds to pay it off. Christopher ran into a similar issue when his sister was appointed as his conservator in January 2020, after his alcoholism caused him to not only lose his jobs at "GH" and then "Days of Our Lives," but also to have brain surgery after he fell and hit his head.

Christopher would eventually give fellow soap star Maurice Benard (Sonny, "GH") his harrowing account of reaching rock bottom on the YouTube series, "State of Mind." He explained in graphic detail what he had gone through and lamented the loss of his soap roles, stating, "it was devastating for a myriad of reasons. One, the thing that I love the most was taken away. Two, I threw it away. Nobody took it away from me. I dropped it, okay?"

The actor didn't work between 2019 and 2022 because of his life's turmoil and his own conservatorship, which hadn't been reported very widely, and the drama continues to roll on.