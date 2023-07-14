The Complete Evolution Of Barbie Director Greta Gerwig

When "Lady Bird" hit theaters in 2017, it was difficult to overlook the parallels the film drew between its lead namesake character and Greta Gerwig. For one, Gerwig didn't shy away from making those similarities amply clear herself. "Even though these are not the literal events of my life and it's not autobiographical, certainly the setting in Sacramento and the school are very real to me," she explained to 52 Insights. It wasn't just the Sacramento link that intertwined Gerwig's story with Christine "Lady Bird" McPherson's. It was the far more universal theme of mother-daughter relationships that shone through for Gerwig, as it probably did for all the girls and women who watched the film.

However, as Gerwig told The Guardian, she didn't come to blows as dramatically as Saoirse Ronan's character did in the film. "There's a core of emotional truth that's very resonant," she said. Perhaps the most vivid illustration of "Lady Bird" drawing inspiration from Gerwig's life is the titular character sharing her name with Gerwig's mother, Christine. Conscious or not, this decision to name her star character as she did was a way for Gerwig to reach out to her mother with empathy, she discussed in an interview with NPR. Coming to terms with the complicated reality of leaving the nest — as Gerwig did when she moved for college — was also at the forefront of the film.