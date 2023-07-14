Hallmark's Bethany Joy Lenz On What's Holding Her Back From Writing Tell-All About Life In A Cult

The following article includes mentions of domestic abuse.

On a recent episode of the "Drama Queens" podcast, Bethany Joy Lenz got candid with her co-hosts, Hilarie Burton Morgan and Sophia Bush, and the guest of the week, Michaela McManus. When asked about becoming an author one day, Lenz said she was in a cult for a decade and that she hopes to publish a book about her experience and her recovery. However, she said, "I think the ADHD has made it really difficult over the years to — I have lots of essays and lots of chapters and things. But to really commit to putting it all together? I would love to write about my experience." Regarding the 10 years she spent in the cult and the 10 years she spent in recovery afterward, Lenz said, "there's a lot to tell."

Another roadblock keeping Lenz from getting the book out is concerns about how much detail she can share about everything and everyone and the legality of that. Lenz is also concerned about doing proper justice to her experience. Although a published book about her time in a cult is still far off, Lenz loves to write and has written songs about her experience.