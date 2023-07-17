Sarah Jessica Parker Was Too Shy To Show Skin On Sex And The City

Sarah Jessica Parker is still too shy to be nude onscreen, but she feels like that's not the most important part of Carrie's character. Even with Carrie's dialogue, Parker wanted to represent the author as a writer at heart. "Carrie Bradshaw's a writer, and she's really, really, really thoughtful about what she says, how she says it, when she says it, who's she saying it to, and if we want to use language, let's be really thoughtful about when she uses it, we can be smart about it," Parker explained to Stern.

While her stance on nudity is the same in "And Just Like That," sex is still at the heart of the series. The show explores how women grow in their sexuality as they age. Speaking to Today, Kristin Davis, who plays Charlotte York Goldenblatt, says that Charlotte has been able to become more comfortable as a sexual being. "Because Harry is fully accepting and it's a positive relationship and they have wonderful sex ... and you'll see more of it," she said.

Though the ladies still meet up for an inordinate amount of cocktails and dinners together, their issues are more than just petty dating problems. The show broaches on topics such as dating while grieving, exploring queerness later in life, race, and parenting. The original wasn't all fluff, but there are several moments from "Sex and the City" that didn't age well, allowing the sequel series to right the wrongs of the past.