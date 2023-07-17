Why Kelly Clarkson Didn't Want To Work With Mariah Carey

On Las Culturistas, Kelly Clarkson shared a conversation she had with Mariah Carey, wherein she unconsciously said no to the "We Belong Together" singer's request. She recalled, "She was like, 'Oh, we should write together." Clarkson answered Carey's request by sharing her songwriting process, she explained, "I don't write in the same room with people. I have really done that twice in my life because I'm just not a vulnerable writer."

Soon after, realized she just turned down Mariah Carey's collaboration offer, she added, "I start telling Mariah about my process and I'm like, 'Did I just...?' Then I walked away and they're like, 'Do you realize you just kind of said no to [Mariah]?' I was like, 'Wait, what?'". Clarkson, who was clearly a Lamb—a term that refers to Carey's fans—even joked about how she refused to be with Carey in the same room because of how immensely talented Carey is. "I don't want to sit in a room with you, ma'am, you have like a billion No. 1s," she quipped.

"The Kelly Clarkson Show" host also commended Carey's songwriting capabilities. "I'm such a huge fan of being her street team as far as her being one of the best writers ever... No one talks about it! They always talk about [Mariah being] the "Songbird" and I'm like 'Great, vocals for days.' But... name another artist that's that successful that wrote it all," she said.