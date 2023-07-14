The Biggest Controversies That Have Rocked Hallmark Channel

Hallmark Channel is known for its wholesome programming. Stories portrayed on both its television shows and its numerous films are all about romance and family. Most importantly, they all have happy endings. However, despite the network's shiny image, it has faced a litany of scandals.

Fans may only see the channel's smiling faces and stories of hope, but behind the scenes, there has been a lot more drama — some of which has been ugly. This is because of a number of different issues regarding the termination of employees, including accusations of ageism and retaliation. In addition to this, there has also been behind-the-scenes drama regarding harassment and inappropriate behavior. And in terms of content, there have also been allegations of intellectual property theft and even scandals regarding depictions of alternative stories.

Here's a deeper look at just some of the behind-the-scenes drama at the network known as "The Heart of TV," Hallmark Channel.