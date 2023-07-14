The Royal Family's Best Royal Ascot Looks Over The Years

If there's one event among Britain's high society that has a grip on royal, fashion, and aristocratic watchers, it's the Royal Ascot. The self-described "social event of the season," the Royal Ascot is a combination of horse racing events, showcases, entertainment, and more — just say the word "horse" around a royal and you're pretty much guaranteed to spark interest.

The royal family has a long-standing love for all things related to equestrian sports. The late Queen Elizabeth II had a particular interest, as did her husband, Prince Philip, who famously raced carriages. Princess Anne had a fruitful equestrian career — even representing Great Britain at the Olympic Games — and her daughter, Zara Tindall, followed in her footsteps. Camilla, Queen Consort, has famously loved horses throughout her time in the spotlight, and King Charles III, Prince William, and Prince Harry have all played polo — clearly, the love of horse-related sporting events runs deep, making the Royal Ascot a favorite event.

Royal watchers can almost always count on the ascot to deliver not only great monarchal interactions but standout fashion moments. From the late Princess Diana's iconic looks over the years to Princess Catherine's replication of her mother-in-law's outfits, the Royal Ascot has delivered fashion fans incredible looks time and time again. However, some stand out more than others, and we're taking a closer peek at all things Royal Ascot fashion.