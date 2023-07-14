11 Scandals The Monaco Royal Family Can Never Erase

The principality of Monaco is rife with scandal. Nestled between the Mediterranean Sea and France's southern border, this independent region is known for its world-renowned casinos — and all the baggage that comes along with it. Indeed, the glamour and grift of Monaco are so famous that the principality has inspired a number of Hollywood films over the years, with masterpieces ranging from "To Catch a Thief" to "Monte Carlo." That being said, no movie may be quite as scandalous as the true story of Monaco's royal family.

According to legend, this elite family has been cursed since the 1200s. At that time, Monaco's ruler was said to be so violent and irresponsible that he unlocked the rage of one of his own subjects. As the story goes, Prince Rainier I actually kidnapped and sexually assaulted a young maiden, who later transformed into a witch. Full of anger, the woman used her magical powers to put a spell on the whole royal family, declaring: "Never will a Grimaldi find true happiness in marriage" (via ABC News).

Regardless of the veracity of this tale, the fact remains that Monaco's royal family has long seemed to be unlucky in love. Whereas other elites have spun stories of fairy tale romances, the most famous family in Monaco has been bogged down by drama. With a history of offensive political romances (including an almost-engagement with a Nazi officer), infidelity, and even love children, Monaco's royal family has found itself enshrouded in scandal.