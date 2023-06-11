Drama Surrounding Royal Love Children That We Almost Forgot About

If there's one thing that's going to raise the public's eyebrows without question, it's a story about a member of a royal family welcoming a child outside of their marriage. There are at least 40 monarchies still in existence around the world and many of those have been hit with their own baby-related scandals over the years. And some are far messier than others.

Some of the children have been openly acknowledged by their regal parents. Others have been shut out by their purported royal relatives entirely. There have been a few who have taken legal action. And, of course, there are a handful of instances where the paternity claims do not add up and the rumors appear to be totally false. Whatever the case, even the faintest rumbling about a possible royal love child is sure to generate headlines and speculation.

From the completely heartbreaking to the fairly questionable, these stories about royal love children (and alleged royal love children) really bring the drama.