What We Know About Matthew Perry And Courteney Cox's Real-Life Friendship

Actors Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox made the perfect couple as Chandler Bing and Monica Gellar on the iconic TV series "Friends." The pair played the couple flawlessly as fans watched them start out as friends and slowly fall in love over the course of the show. The duo delivered the emotional moments and the laughs as Chandler and Monica, and in reality the actors have a close relationship as well.

Although Perry has dated many famous women such as "Baywatch" star Yasmine Bleeth, Neve Campbell, Lauren Graham, Lizzy Caplan, and Julia Roberts, "The Whole Nine Yards" actor has admitted to having crushes on his female co-stars, which included Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow as well as Cox. "That made it kind of difficult to go to work because I had to pretend that I didn't have these crushes," Perry told Diane Sawyer during an interview while promoting his tell-all memoir, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," per Insider.

Inside the pages of his book, Perry called Cox "cripplingly beautiful." However, the pair never got romantic. "There was a rule that we had — it was really important to the six of us, that we were friends. And if we were hooking up or if there was any strangeness going on, that might mess with things," Perry told Access Hollywood of his relationships with his co-stars.