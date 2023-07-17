The Real Story Behind JFK Jr. And Carolyn Bessette's Secret Wedding

The United States does not have any official royalty. Well, that is until Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to California. Long before that couple made their move, however, the Kennedy family was pretty much the closest thing that America had to a royal family. The prestigious family was a political powerhouse, and former First Lady Jackie Kennedy has referred to President John F. Kennedy's time in The White House as "Camelot."

The Kennedys undeniably had star power, and the family fascinated the public, which meant the paparazzi often pursued members of the political dynasty — and one of the most popular targets was John F. Kennedy Jr. He'd grown up around the cameras and seemed to take the interest that people had in his life in stride. Still, on occasion, Kennedy Jr. would don a go-to disguise to escape prying paparazzi eyes.

Once Kennedy Jr. started dating Carolyn Bessette in 1994, paparazzi began following and harassing her as well. So it was pretty much a miracle that Kennedy Jr. managed to marry Bessette in 1996 without the world knowing about it. The couple pulled off their intimate, secret wedding on a remote barrier island off the coast of Georgia using a combination of subterfuge and careful planning.