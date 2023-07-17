The Date Night Disaster That Led To Mila Kunis Banning Ashton Kutcher From Cooking

Unfortunately for Ashton Kutcher, preparing food isn't the only thing he's banned from doing in the household. Mila Kunis has also banned Kutcher — who also first told Kunis he loved her after drinking tequila – from having weed edibles and the reason behind it is equally as hilarious as the reason he won't be doing any more cooking from now on.

The "That '90s Show" couple took a trip to Italy for a friend's wedding just after Kutcher had gotten a vasectomy, and that's where things started heading downhill. The actor told Esquire that he had popped a THC mint and it "did not go well." As he had just undergone a vasectomy, Kutcher spiraled thinking he had gone numb from the waist down. He also flew into panic mode after checking their finances and convinced himself he and Kunis were too broke to be in Italy right then. "The next day, I realized I had moved the decimal point," the "Jobs" actor confessed.

It was the last hurrah for Kutcher, who quipped that "The minute weed became legal in California, I got banned from doing it." If a high Ashton Kutcher managed to convince himself that he couldn't afford a trip to Italy with the insanely lavish lifestyle he and Mila Kunis lives, then we're with his wife on this one.