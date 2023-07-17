How HGTV's Christina Hall Really Felt About Tarek And Heather El Moussa's Pregnancy
While having a baby and announcing a pregnancy is typically viewed as an exciting and momentous occasion, there are undoubtedly a lot of emotions that this major life change can stir up. Questions of whether the pregnancy was planned, how this will impact your marriage or relationship dynamic, and fear over how your older children will react are all thoughts that can leave you feeling uncertain.
Add to that a messy divorce, a second marriage, and a reality television show, and you will get a better understanding of everything Christina Hall was dealing with when she found out that her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa was expecting a baby with his wife Heather. The truth about Heather Rae Young's relationship with Tarek El Moussa is that it was built on love from the beginning.
While a new baby definitely shifts the dynamic of a blended family, Hall seemed to embrace the news. According to Us Weekly, a source explained that Hall was well aware of the pregnancy before it was announced to the world and is "happy for them" but also "letting them have their moment."
It's not always easy to watch your family change
After spending nearly a decade of her life on television closely tied to her now ex-husband, it's understandable why Hall would want to take a step back and let people embrace El Moussa's new love. Even El Moussa is recognizing his ex's kindness, with the star telling Fox News Digital that she reached out after his son Tristan's birth to show her support. The real reason Tarek El Moussa is so proud of his family is that he worked hard to get to a good place.
Hall shares two kids of her own with El Moussa and having a new woman come into the picture as an instant stepmom was likely uncertain territory for her. Luckily, their two children, Taylor and Brayden, absolutely love Heather and their newest little sibling. El Moussa opened up about his initial concerns with expanding his family because he didn't know how his kids would react. Not only were they excited, but he emphasized how "obsessed" they are with Heather.
Interestingly, Tristan isn't the only little brother that these kids have. Back in 2019, Hall welcomed a third child of her own, a little boy named Hudson, with her then-husband Ant Anstead. While her marriage to Anstead was relatively short-lived, she is now happily married to realtor Joshua Hall but they don't have any biological children together.
Tarek El Moussa went through a lot before finding Heather
Hall and El Moussa rose to fame with their popular HGTV renovation show "Flip or Flop" which had a 10-season run and aired from 2013 to 2022. However, the reality stars announced their divorce in 2016 after Tarek claims he lost sight of himself amidst many health struggles. The flipping pro underwent treatment for testicular cancer and thyroid cancer, then suffered a back injury. However, after hitting his lowest point, the star "did a lot of work on [himself] to get to where [he is] today."
Back in December of 2022, El Moussa got candid on his Instagram while dedicating a post to his wife Heather, explaining how lucky and grateful he is for the way she loves him and his kids. He went on to note that he "had some lonely holidays" for a while but those days are behind him.
Now, El Moussa is beyond grateful for the life that he is living and he credits his wife Heather for so much of it. Besides having a baby, the couple also has an HGTV show together called "The Flipping El Moussas" where they combine their flipping and real estate skills to create beautiful houses. When it comes to more children though, it seems like the couple is very content. Heather told ET Canada that her life is so full of motherhood, marriage, and work responsibilities that she feels "tapped out." Therefore, it seems like her son Tristan was the missing piece that truly completed her family.