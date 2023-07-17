How HGTV's Christina Hall Really Felt About Tarek And Heather El Moussa's Pregnancy

While having a baby and announcing a pregnancy is typically viewed as an exciting and momentous occasion, there are undoubtedly a lot of emotions that this major life change can stir up. Questions of whether the pregnancy was planned, how this will impact your marriage or relationship dynamic, and fear over how your older children will react are all thoughts that can leave you feeling uncertain.

Add to that a messy divorce, a second marriage, and a reality television show, and you will get a better understanding of everything Christina Hall was dealing with when she found out that her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa was expecting a baby with his wife Heather. The truth about Heather Rae Young's relationship with Tarek El Moussa is that it was built on love from the beginning.

While a new baby definitely shifts the dynamic of a blended family, Hall seemed to embrace the news. According to Us Weekly, a source explained that Hall was well aware of the pregnancy before it was announced to the world and is "happy for them" but also "letting them have their moment."