A Look At Carson Daly's Dating History
Carson Daly might be a staple of morning television due to his gig as a co-host on "The Today Show." However, long before he was reporting on news stories, Daly was one of the voices of a young generation as the host of the popular MTV music video countdown series "TRL." The series not only played the most requested music videos of the time but was also responsible for some iconic music moments with the biggest recording artists of the day. Daly's involvement in the show made him a household name to fans, and as Daly's popularity grew, so did the interest in his love life.
Daly was linked to some very famous women before ultimately settling down and tying the knot with his wife, Siri Printer. After his time with MTV ended, Daly went on to have his own radio show and also hosted a late-night series titled "Last Call With Carson Daly." Later he went on to produce and host the hit NBC singing competition series "The Voice" before also signing on to host the series "Barmageddon" (via USA Network).
Over the years, Daly has been one of the most prominent figures on television. He also kept busy by engaging in some high-profile relationships.
Carson Daly got a tattoo to honor girlfriend Jennifer Love Hewitt
In 1998, Carson Daly began dating Jennifer Love Hewitt, an actress known for her roles in films such as "I Know What You Did Last Summer" and "Heartbreakers," as well as TV shows like "The Client List," "Criminal Minds," "Time of Your Life," and "Party of Five." The couple seemed to have a steady relationship, and Daly even got Hewitt's name tattooed on his leg, per PopSugar. However, their breakup was a bit messy. Daly previously told People Magazine that he found out about his split with Hewitt in the media, namely on "The Howard Stern Show."
"If we were going to break up officially like this, maybe we could have just talked about it," Daly said of the event (via E! Online). "I don't see why you had to tell your publicist. And now I have been publicly humiliated," he added. However, there is no bad blood between Daly and Hewitt today. When Hewitt agreed to be a guest on Daly's late-night show, the pair opened up about their former relationship. "Having you in my life was very important to me and being your girlfriend was truly one of the best things I've ever had the honor to do," Hewitt told Daly, who added that things between them "ended weird" (via InStyle). Hewitt agreed but claimed that it was all in the past and that it no longer mattered.
Carson Daly was once engaged to American Pie star Tara Reid
After ending his relationship with Jennifer Love Hewitt, Carson Daly went on to fall for actor Tara Reid. The star had made a name for herself with roles in the "American Pie" franchise, as well as films such as "Urban Legend," "The Big Lebowski," "Cruel Intentions," and "Josei and the Pussycats." Daly and Reid met in 2000, and within a few months, they had moved in together and were engaged to be married.
During their relationship, Reid requested that Daly cover up the tattoo with Jennifer Love Hewitt's name on it and he obliged, settling for a crab claw coming out of a pocket knife to hide Hewitt's name (via Good Housekeeping). Meanwhile, Reid and Daly had planned a wedding for that summer, but Reid postponed the nuptials due to a movie role. However, the duo never walked down the aisle and eventually announced their split in 2001.
For his part, Daly said that the couple just wasn't meant to be as they were much too different. "To some extent, I dodged a bullet," he told ELLE of the failed relationship. "I was getting serious about my career, and she wanted to shoot movies and just party [during] her time off. That didn't work for me," he added.
Carson Daly was rumored to have a flings with Jaime Pressly & Ashlee Simpson
Although Daly had dated two actors in the past, that seemingly didn't stop him from having a quick fling with another famous '90s star, Jaime Pressly. The actress had appeared in movies like "Not Another Teen Movie," "Joe Dirt," "Can't Hardly Wait," and "Tomcats" before hooking up with Daly. She was also seen in Marilyn Manson's music video for "Tainted Love" as well as TV shows such as "Charmed," "The Twilight Zone," and "Silk Stalkings." Daly and Pressly were said to have had a brief romance in March 2002, although they never confirmed the relationship, per Whos Dated Who. However, Pressly was no stranger to dating men in the spotlight. Throughout the years, the "My Name Is Earl" star has been linked to men such as singer Kid Rock, actor and MTV personality Simon Rex, former "Saved by the Bell" star Mario Lopez, and dancer Criss Judd, who was famously married to Jennifer Lopez from 2001 until 2003.
The following year, Daly was also linked to singer Ashlee Simpson after meeting her at a wedding. The two were later spotted holding hands and kissing, but the romance didn't last long (via Famous Fix). Simpson went on to date Wilmer Valderamma and Nick Carter before tying the knot with musician Pete Wentz and later Diana Ross' son, Evan Ross.
Carson Daly was linked to Christina Aguilera
Back in Carson Daly's "TRL" days, there were rumors that he may have had an intimate relationship with pop singer Christina Aguilera (via PopSugar). The rumor was fueled by lyrics in controversial rapper Eminem's song "The Real Slim Shady" that suggested the two had gotten close. However, neither party really ever confirmed or denied the gossip of a possible hookup between them. Regardless of what may have happened between Daly and Aguilera many years ago, that didn't deter the pair from working together when they both signed on for "The Voice." Daly hosts the series while Aguilera has been a frequent celebrity coach on the show.
When the "Genie in a Bottle" singer announced her plans to return to "The Voice" after an absence in 2013, Daly commented on the news, revealing that he was happy to have Aguilera back in the mix. "We're all excited," Daly told E! News of the singer's return. "She helped launch the show, and like we've said with all of our coaches, this isn't their day jobs. They're not celebrity judges, they are real artists and they have to tour and it's great to have her come back into the fold," he added.
Carson Daly is married to Siri Pinter
After plenty of high-profile relationships and rumors of celebrity hookups, Carson Daly met Siri Pinter on the set of "Last Call With Carson Daly." According to The U.S. Sun, Pinter started working on the late-night show as a writing assistant in 2005 and she and Daly sparked up a relationship soon after. The pair decided to keep their romance under wraps and dated for many years before finally walking down the aisle together in 2015. They now share four children together, a son and three daughters.
During an interview with ELLE, Daly admitted that he and Pinter had opted to keep their relationship a secret because of how strongly they felt about each other. "I think long-lasting, healthy relationships are more important than the idea of marriage," he told the outlet of his relationship with Pinter. "At the root of every successful marriage is a strong partnership. And that's what we have," he stated.
Despite all of Daly's failed relationships during his early days in the entertainment business, he seems to have found the love of his life and his perfect match in Pinter, and fans couldn't be happier for them.