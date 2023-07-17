A Look At Carson Daly's Dating History

Carson Daly might be a staple of morning television due to his gig as a co-host on "The Today Show." However, long before he was reporting on news stories, Daly was one of the voices of a young generation as the host of the popular MTV music video countdown series "TRL." The series not only played the most requested music videos of the time but was also responsible for some iconic music moments with the biggest recording artists of the day. Daly's involvement in the show made him a household name to fans, and as Daly's popularity grew, so did the interest in his love life.

Daly was linked to some very famous women before ultimately settling down and tying the knot with his wife, Siri Printer. After his time with MTV ended, Daly went on to have his own radio show and also hosted a late-night series titled "Last Call With Carson Daly." Later he went on to produce and host the hit NBC singing competition series "The Voice" before also signing on to host the series "Barmageddon" (via USA Network).

Over the years, Daly has been one of the most prominent figures on television. He also kept busy by engaging in some high-profile relationships.