Inside Seth Green's Horrifying Experience With Bill Murray As A Child

The following article includes allegations of sexual assault.

Bill Murray has encountered his fair share of controversy over the years, with several former co-stars and colleagues calling out his problematic on-set behavior. Seth Green, who's starred in shows like "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and "Family Guy," called Bill Murray the "rudest" celebrity he ever met on an episode of "Good Mythical Morning." When Green was just nine years old, he was cast to play a bit part in a "Saturday Night Live" skit. Murray, who was in his 30s at the time, was hosting that week. When the "Groundhog Day" star stumbled upon the 9-year-old sitting on the arm of "his seat," he told the young actor to get off. Green refused. "He picked me up by my ankles... he dangled me over a trashcan and he was like, 'The trash goes in the trash can.' And I was screaming, and I swung my arms and flailed wildly, full contact with his balls, full contact." Murray dropped the 9-year-old into the can. "I was horrified. I ran away, hid under the table in my dressing room, and just cried and cried," remembered the former child actor.

Eventually, he was persuaded by "SNL" cast members Eddie Murphy and Tim Kazurinksy to continue with the show. "Everybody knows Bill's a d***," they told a young Green, asking him to "be a pro" and go on stage. According to Green, he hasn't seen Bill Murray since.