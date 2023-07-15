5 Moments From The Sister Wives Season 18 Trailer That Left Us Speechless
When it comes to reality TV, "Sister Wives" has become one of those shows that fans can't get enough of. The show follows Kody Brown and the four women he has been married to, Meri, Christine, Janelle, and Robyn, all of whom have children with him. The plural family has broken down over the years, and in the newly released Season 18 trailer it seems that things are going from bad to worse for the nontraditional brood. The state of Kody's relationships with all of his wives appears to be in jeopardy, and his family may be slowly falling apart as he and others are losing control of their emotions.
In the trailer, several shocking moments will likely have fans on the edge of their seats and ready to tune in to see how it all plays out. From explosive arguments, tearful meetings, hard truths, and everything in between, Kody and his family are set for an emotional roller coaster ride this season, and the trailer is likely just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the drama.
The state of Kody Brown's relationships looks grim
In the "Sister Wives" Season 18 trailer, Kody Brown admits that the state of his relationships with his three exes, Meri, Janelle, and Christine, looks bleak. "I'm in this bad place with Janelle and Christine's gone. [I] don't even know what to do with Meri," Kody says. During an intense moment, Kody looks at the camera in frustration and says "I should just be the devil I think I am now."
In the trailer, Janelle Brown questions Kody's loyalty to the plural family lifestyle, asking him if he still wants to have a plural family, and revealing that she believes he may have changed his mind about their situation. Kody also sits down with Christine, who has left him completely. She tells him that he should look back on the past with humor. However, he doesn't seem amused by her comments.
In addition, Meri Brown admits that she believes her relationship with Kody is completely over. "There's no question. He's done with me," Meri tells her fellow sister wife Robyn Brown. However, the breaking down of all of Kody's relationships is just the beginning of the explosive drama.
Janelle doesn't want to be married to Kody any longer
Janelle Brown is front and center in much of the "Sister Wives" Season 18 trailer and for good reason. Kody Brown's second wife is coming to terms with the changing dynamics of her plural family and, after questioning Kody's thoughts on their lifestyle, she comes to a tough conclusion. During a lunch date with fellow sister wife, Christine Brown, Janelle admits that she has changed. "I'm growing and I need something different. I don't want to be married anymore," she says.
Janelle and Kody would go on to split, as they announced in January 2023 that they would go their separate ways after 30 years together. The revelation comes after Kody's third wife Christine had already split with Kody and the reality star's first wife, Meri Brown, also decided that she was done living the plural family lifestyle. "Janelle is a strong independent woman and realized she can do it on her own," a source previously told In Touch Weekly of the reality star's decision to split, adding that she simply "outgrew" her marriage to Kody.
Meanwhile, some of Kody's children also felt strongly about the state of their family and their father's marital relationships.
Kody's son has some harsh opinions about his father
"Sister Wives" fans know that Kody Brown's relationships with some of his children are struggling. The series has documented some of the ups and downs between the reality star and several of his children. However, during the Season 18 trailer, it seems that tensions are high between Kody and his son, Garrison Brown, whom he shares with Janelle Brown. In a clip, Garrison shares his harsh opinion about his father's marriages and relationships with his kids. "You know what Robyn? Have him," Garrison says as he sits at a table with his mother, some of his siblings, and Christine Brown. "We're all grown adults who don't need a father figure anymore," he added as his siblings nod in agreement.
As many viewers may already know, Kody and Garrison have had bad blood in the past, and it all started when Kody set up strict family rules revolving around the COVID-19 pandemic, which Garrison and his brother Gabe disagreed with. "[We're] not good. Not talking," Kody previously said of his sons during the show's tell-all special (via In Touch Weekly). "It's like one of those relationships where we've gotta do a lot of work."
Kody and Janelle get into an explosive argument
Things get heated between Kody Brown and his second wife Janelle Brown in the Season 18 trailer. In one of the "Sister Wives" most surprising scenes, Janelle tells Kody that their split doesn't solely fall on her shoulders. "This is not only me, Kody," she says. "Don't you dare point your finger at me!" The two go on to exchange angry words before Janelle finally loses her temper.
"Listen to me. Shut your f–king mouth and let me talk to you for a minute," she says. Kody, angry, gets up to leave the room. Janelle attempts to grab her husband's shirt in order to keep him in the conversation, but he claims that he's simply "done listening" to her. Things get even more heated between Kody and Janelle when he storms out and Janelle yells "Ok so we're done?" without an answer. "F–k you," she screams as Kody slams the door behind him.
It's clear that Kody and Janelle's relationship will be at the forefront of Season 18, and that there will be some highly tense moments between the pair.
Robyn has a breakdown after losing her sister wives
Janelle Brown didn't completely steal the show. In one of the most jaw-dropping moments from the "Sister Wives" Season 18 trailer, Kody Brown's fourth wife, Robyn Brown, has an emotional breakdown when she learns that Kody's first wife, Meri Brown, decided to officially leave the family. "I just wanted to let you know, I'm not gonna be around," Meri told Robyn and Kody. "It's not what I want."
Meri's decision to leave seems to be difficult for Robyn to deal with, as she'll be left without any of her sister wives due to Kody's previous split Janalle and Christine Brown. Robyn lets her emotions out after a sitdown with both Meri and Kody and reveals that her plans for the future have been shattered by all of the massive changes. "I wanted to sit on a porch with my sister wives, with our kids and our grandkids," Robyn said through sobs.
Although the "Sister Wives" family has gone through so many ups and downs over the years, fans are still engrossed in the inner workings of the family. We will surely be tuning in to watch the new season when it debuts on TLC on August 20.