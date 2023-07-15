5 Moments From The Sister Wives Season 18 Trailer That Left Us Speechless

When it comes to reality TV, "Sister Wives" has become one of those shows that fans can't get enough of. The show follows Kody Brown and the four women he has been married to, Meri, Christine, Janelle, and Robyn, all of whom have children with him. The plural family has broken down over the years, and in the newly released Season 18 trailer it seems that things are going from bad to worse for the nontraditional brood. The state of Kody's relationships with all of his wives appears to be in jeopardy, and his family may be slowly falling apart as he and others are losing control of their emotions.

In the trailer, several shocking moments will likely have fans on the edge of their seats and ready to tune in to see how it all plays out. From explosive arguments, tearful meetings, hard truths, and everything in between, Kody and his family are set for an emotional roller coaster ride this season, and the trailer is likely just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the drama.