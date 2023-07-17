How Donald Trump Once Snubbed His Daughter Tiffany On Her Birthday

On Oct. 13, 2019, Tiffany Trump turned 26, and the U.S. Navy turned 244. Guess who Donald Trump gave his well wishes to? You'd think it was his daughter, but unfortunately, the former president doesn't win Father of the Year. He tweeted "Happy Birthday @USNavy!" with a photo of the division's battleships. Tiffany received zilch.

This wasn't the first time the former president forgot about his youngest daughter. He did not wish Tiffany a happy 24th but posted about his eldest three children on their birthdays that same year.

Luckily, the head of the Trump organization is not Tiffany's only parent. Marla Maples gave her a shoutout on Instagram, posting a photo of her daughter as a child with the caption, "Today we celebrate the gift of you! Your sparkle & joy lights up the world! Your mom loves you to eternity and back again."

Her sister, Ivanka Trump, also posted Tiffany on Instagram. "Happy, happy birthday Tiffany!" the caption read. "You have grown into an amazing woman, despite my many babysitting fails!" However, the photo with Ivanka dressed to the nines and Tiffany sitting on her knee in a diaper blurs who is actually being celebrated. The anniversary of her birth is one of many occasions where Tiffany is shown to be the black sheep of the family.