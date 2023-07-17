How The Love Is Blind Abuse Allegations Led To Danielle Ruhl And Nick Thompson's Reunion

It sounds crazy: Thirty people are placed in small, isolated pods to talk to each other and, unable to see the other's face, decide if they want to get engaged. The premise of "Love Is Blind" is that people are attempting to prove the age-old adage that love really is blind.

If there was one couple we were rooting for during Season 2 of "Love Is Blind," it had to be Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson. They were one of the only couples to actually tie the knot at the end of their season, and despite some rough patches that had us wondering if they were actually ready to say their vows, the couple's marriage managed to last well after the season had wrapped up. But later, despite attending couples therapy to save their struggling marriage, Danielle Ruhl filed for divorce from Nick Thompson in August 2022, just one week after Season 2's Iyanna and Jarrette announced their own divorce (via TMZ).

A sweet selfie of Ruhl and Thompson looking extra cozy together was posted to Ruhl's Instagram story after the podcast aired, giving fans hope that the two are reconnecting after a bumpy road. A fan was able to capture the moment on their own Instagram account, with other fans commenting that they hope this is the beginning of something new and healthy for the healing LIB contestants.