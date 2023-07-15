Ty Pennington Shares ICU Photo Behind His Social Media Absence (He'll Be Fine)

Carpenter and TV presenter Ty Pennington recently had a hospital scare that took both him and his fans by surprise.

The beloved HGTV host, who has delighted his fans for years with his high energy and fun-loving behavior on various home improvement shows, took to Instagram to share his unexpected trip to the hospital. The story unfolds alongside Pennington's shared myriad of photos, which begin with a shot of Pennington in a hospital gown hooked up to an IV and other medical instruments.

"From the red carpet, to the ICU... this last week has been interesting!" begins Pennington in the caption. In the next photo, he's seen on the fabulous pink carpet for the "Barbie" movie premiere in Los Angeles. He looks like the picture of health; not a sign to show he would be rushed to the hospital not even a week later. "To shed some light on why I was MIA... Sunday I hit the red carpet for @barbiethemovie. I flew to Colorado to start filming in Breckenridge and Tuesday morning I woke up at 4am and could barely breathe," he penned.