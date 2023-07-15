Who Is Taylor Swift's Hey Stephen About?

Taylor Swift has become synonymous with heartfelt lyrics and captivating melodies, earning her a reputation as one of the most influential singer-songwriters of this generation. Her songs, combined with elaborate stage setups and superb wardrobe, have allowed her to connect with Swifties — a term that refers to Swift's fans. By pouring her emotions into the songs she has written, she has come up with tracks that not only reflect her personal journey but also mirror the struggles of those who resonate with her.

Many of Swift's songs are about her life — hinting at real-world events, relationships, and emotions. Sometimes, fans can't help but guess who her songs are about. As Swifties listen, they ultimately become detectives and try to decipher each line, hoping to uncover the person who has inspired Swift's musical tales. One song that caught the attention of the fans was the song "Hey Stephen." The singer-songwriter explained who was the inspiration behind her song from the album "Fearless."

To set the record straight, Stephen Colbert asked the singer if he was the inspiration of the song. In a Zoom interview with "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" host, she revealed, "No, Stephen, I first recorded that song in 2008. I think I was like 18." It has long been established who the song was about after Swift emphasized the words "love and theft" in the song's printed lyrics. The song was, in fact, about Stephen Barker Liles from the country duo Love and Theft.