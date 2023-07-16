Danielle Fishel Tried To Escape Boy Meets World Fame After The Series Ended

Fishel began acting on television at just 10 years old. By the time she was 12, she was cast as Topanga Lawrence in "Boy Meets World," and suddenly, all eyes were on her. Beneath the teen celebrity gossip and raging success of the show, the public wasn't fully aware of all that was happening to the Topanga from "Boy Meets World" when she was off-screen. While the paparazzi were concerned with getting Fishel and Ben Savage to confirm what was suspected about their relationship, Fishel had a lot more stressful things going on.

In an episode of her podcast, "Pod Meets World" alongside her co-hosts and "Boy Meets World" ex-co-stars Rider Strong and Will Friedle, Fishel opened up about some of the scarring situations she experienced while in the limelight. In one particularly scary incident, Fishel became pen pals with a fan who sent her letters. The fan had framed herself as a young girl, but in reality, it was a full-grown man who began stalking her while attending school. We can imagine this was nothing short of terrifying. However, it was just one of the many factors that made her life as a child actor challenging.