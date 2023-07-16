What Emily Blunt Thought About Meryl Streep's Method Acting Techniques In 'Devil Wears Prada'

With three Oscars and 21 total nominations over the past five decades, Meryl Streep is widely considered to be one of the best actresses of all time. Given this success, her co-stars might find her intimidating. Her roles, such as Margaret Thatcher in "The Iron Lady," Sophie in "Sophie's Choice," and Violet Weston in "August: Osage County," have been diverse and often demanding, perhaps adding to the intimidation factor.

Another intense character that Streep portrayed was Miranda Priestly in "The Devil Wears Prada," a character who was inspired by longtime Vogue editor Anna Wintour. Anne Hathaway plays a new hire at Runway, a fashion magazine helmed by Priestly. Emily Blunt plays Priestly's senior assistant. Blunt spoke to fellow actor Brian Cox for Variety's Actors on Actors series and explained that Streep was "slightly terrifying on that film." Streep's acting earned her an Oscar nomination, but Blunt said that the Method acting Streep practiced to play such a cutthroat character made Streep "miserable."