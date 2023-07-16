Jane Birkin, Inspiration Behind The Coveted Birkin Bag, Dead At 76

Actor and singer Jane Birkin, who inspired the famous Birkin bag, has passed away in Paris at the age of 76, according to the Associated Press.

The British-born style icon was known for her charming personality, gracefulness, and many contributions to French society. She found both love and inspiration in France, which would become her lifelong home, upon moving to the country at just 20 years old to play in the movie "Slogan" (via CNN). She and the male lead, Serge Gainsbourg, fell in love on set, and it wasn't long before the people of France also fell in love with the newly-minted actress.

The country of France, which welcomed the Londoner as one of them, is in mourning at the loss of such a bright star. French President Emmanuel Macron called Birkin a "French icon" in a tweet celebrating her life. "Because she embodied freedom, because she sang the most beautiful words of our language, Jane Birkin was a French icon," he tweeted. "A complete artist, her voice was as sweet as her engagements were fiery."

More to come . . .