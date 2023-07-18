Why Al Pacino Has Never Gotten Married

While Al Pacino's acting résumé is hugely impressive, the "House of Gucci" star is more than just one of the greatest entertainers to ever do it — he's also a father of four and spurred news by asking girlfriend Noor Alfallah to take a pregnancy test in 2022 ahead of becoming a father at 83. This may come as a shock to anyone with an old-school mindset because Pacino has never been married. While wedding bells may do it for plenty of people, this "Godfather" star is not moved.

In an interview with The Irish Independent, Pacino affirmed his lack of faith in the whole institution. "I hate to say this, but marriage is a state of mind, not a contract," the living legend stated. "When I think about the law and marriage, I ask myself, when did the cops get involved?" The veteran performer has been tied to some gorgeous women in the past such as his "Godfather Part II" co-star Diane Keaton and yet he's consistently shied away from any talk of tying the knot.

Moreover, Pacino names coupling with his fellow entertainers as the primary suspect in his inability and disinterest to make the ultimate commitment. "I've lived with women since I was 16 and they have all been actresses," he explained. "Every time I get started with an actress I say, 'Hey maybe we shouldn't enter into this'." Marriage isn't for everyone, a fact Pacino has certainly made peace with.