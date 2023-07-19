The Gift That Set Jackie And JFK's Romance Into Motion

Many of us know Jackie Kennedy as the former First Lady of the United States. But before she took on the title, Jackie O. had a unique, often overlooked past. For a young woman in the '50s, the options were limited, but she chose to pave her own path. After returning from a solo trip to Europe, Kennedy would stop at nothing to study in Paris for her junior year. But before she began her journey, she wanted her mother, Janet, to buy her an expensive camera. However, she refused, so Kennedy turned to her father, who would do anything to anger his ex-wife, and he got her the camera she wanted.

Jackie O. became inseparable from her camera. It was her companion when she took some forbidden pictures of a government building in Vienna. She even tried to use the camera to get a shot of the Mona Lisa before getting kicked out of the Louvre. Kennedy used the camera as an entry ticket to fashion shows where she pretended to be a journalist until she actually became one.

When she arrived for her interview with Frank C. Waldrop, editor at the Washington Times-Herald, he blatantly asked her if she was passing time until marriage or if she wanted a career, and Kennedy firmly replied that it was the latter. Initially, Waldrop lacked confidence in her life goals, so he made Kennedy perform menial tasks until she convinced him to give her a column. And eventually, she ended up interviewing John F. Kennedy.