Meri Brown Might Be On The Outs With Christine, But She Still Showed Up For Gwendlyn's Wedding

Just because Meri Brown and Christine Brown were both present to celebrate Gwendlyn Queiroz's wedding doesn't mean their rift is over. In a previous clip from Season 17, Kody Brown claimed that Christine interfered when he tried to reconcile his relationship with Meri. In another video, Meri admitted that she felt abandoned when her fellow "Sister Wife" star decided to leave Kody. "I know what kind of relationship she and I have had in the past. It's been fun. It's not been super, super deep, but it's been a lot of fun, so, and I miss that," Meri explained, adding that the two women don't feel emotionally safe with one another.

According to Christine, the fallout started when she decided to step away from her friendship with Meri. "I just told her straight up, 'No, we're not going to be friends because I don't trust you and I'm not going to do that to myself anymore,'" she shared.

In June 2023, Meri posted a video to TikTok reflecting on trust and how she's learned to follow her gut. "When you're concerned about the trust you have for somebody else and you're trusting them to not leave you or you're trusting them to follow through on their word or you're trusting them to do these things, that's all great, but more importantly, it's about trusting yourself to be able to handle it when they don't act as you think that they should."