Ivanka Trump Remembers Her Mother Ivana On The First Anniversary Of Her Death

Ivanka Trump has posted a tribute to her mother, Ivana Trump, who heartbreakingly died one year ago. "Today marks one year since my mom passed. Her illuminating and immeasurable imprint on our lives remains with us every day.

Miss you more than you know mama," Donald Trump's oldest daughter wrote in an Instagram post. Along with the caption, Ivanka shared some throwback photos and memories of her mother from years past. Dozens of Instagram users commented on the post, sending Ivanka love and support as she remembers her mom.

"I can not believe it's been a year! I've always admired her, a beautiful example on being a strong mother and wife. I hope she continues to rest in peace," one Instagram user wrote. "Losing my mother made me a different person, in a different space. I see that you feel that way, like you will never be quite the same person again without your mother on the planet," read another Instagram comment. Ivana's death was completely unexpected and came as quite a shock to her whole family.