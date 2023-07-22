What Does Christina Hall's New Husband Josh Do For A Living?

Christina Hall (formerly El Moussa and Anstead) is a famous face among HGTV fans. The real estate investor, renovator, and designer first made a splash in the reality TV world with "Flip or Flop," which she filmed with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. Despite two divorces, one from El Moussa and the other from Ant Anstead, Christina's passion for making homes beautiful has never faded. But now she has a new love — her husband, Josh Hall.

The "Christina in the Country" star wed Josh in April 2022, and fans can expect to see him popping up on her show more and more, not least because he is in a similar line of work. Josh is a self-described "Real Estate Advisor" as an agent for The Foundry Group, who are based in central Texas. Licensed in Austin, Josh may have some advice for Christina if she ever brings a show to the area. Interestingly, a real estate agent is Josh's second career title.

First, he was a police officer. Unfortunately, after serving 16 years, injuries forced him to reevaluate his career. Now, Josh may be making a career change again, as an Instagram post from March stated that he was no longer a Lone Star State resident. Christina's Instagram, meanwhile, describes him as a co-producer on "Christina in the Country," so it remains to be seen what Josh plans to do for a living in the future.