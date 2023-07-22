All Of Sharon's Husbands On The Young And The Restless

Sharon Collins' love life has been nothing short of tumultuous since her debut on "The Young and the Restless." She arrived in Genoa at 18, looking for a fresh start after having to give up a baby for adoption two years earlier. There, she met Nicholas Newman, who was instantly captivated by her. Nick's mother, Nikki Newman, disapproved of their relationship, but it didn't stop Sharon and Nick from getting married.

The couple had problems, but Sharon's desire to have a baby became her primary focus. Nick was clear about not being prepared to be a father, but she stopped taking birth control pills and became pregnant with their son, Noah. When Sharon delivered Noah prematurely, no one thought he would make it, so Sharon's friend Grace secretly located Sharon's biological daughter, whom she had given up for adoption, to soften the blow.

Fortunately, their newborn pulled through, making it easy for Grace to keep the truth about Sharon's daughter hidden, raising her as her own. When the truth came to light, Sharon was ecstatic and Nick eventually adopted her. However, Nick and Sharon's relationship was problem-ridden with infidelities and deceit. Nick decided it was time to refocus on their marriage, but he was too late and found Sharon kissing his father. Worse, tragedy struck when Cassie died in an accident, plunging them into immense grief. Nick sought solace in the arms of Phyllis, resulting in her pregnancy and ultimately leading to his divorce from Sharon.