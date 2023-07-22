Days Of Our Lives Stars Who Are Also Hallmark Stars

It can be hard not to get lost in the world of Salem. There is always a new plot twist waiting to suck you in when it comes to soap operas like "Days of Our Lives." It's even more painful when the faces that you've grown to love over the years are suddenly gone or replaced by new actors. The loss in your heart can be hard to bear since you can't imagine your favorite daytime drama without their faces. Well, thankfully, many of them didn't go too far.

Several stars of the long-running soap opera "Days of Our Lives" have moved to a new channel that lets them sharpen their acting chops with some love and mystery. Fan favorites like Alison Sweeney, who's played Sami Brady for several decades, and Chandler Massey, who played Will Horton for a few years, can be found on the Hallmark Channel. But they aren't the only ones, as several "Days of Our Lives" alum glam up the screen of your favorite Hallmark holiday movies and miniseries.

Here are five "Days of Our Lives" actors that have jumped from the town of Salem to the distinctive rom-com style of Hallmark, as well as a few Hallmark titles with some of your favorites.