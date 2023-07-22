Has Mayim Bialik's Ex Michael Stone Dated Anyone Since Their Divorce?

In the blog post published in 2018, Mayim Bialik recounted the lovely meet-up and heartwarming Thanksgiving she spent with her ex-husband. She explained that she normally hosts Thanksgiving, but her husband insisted on hosting, so she gave in. They all pitched in and cooked food for the celebration, and Bialik was relieved she didn't have to clean up after the party.

Upon meeting the new woman in her ex-husband's life, Bialik was elated. She revealed, "He has a fantastic girlfriend — truly. She's delightful. And she wants her family intact even though they are divorced." It was indeed a blended family celebration attended by Bialik, her kids, her mom, her best friend Elsa, her ex-husband, his new girlfriend, and the girlfriend's kids and ex-husband.

The "Blossom" alum said that it was a little overwhelming, but she would rather spend it that way than be alone. She said, "I am single again, and it was painful to be 'alone'." Aside from wanting to spend the event with family, she had many reasons, but it was mainly for the kids. The good friend of Jim Parsons further added, "Doing separate holidays seems excessive and sad. We are a family even though we are divorced." In the end, Bialik said that it felt good to sit down as a family and enjoy the holiday together.