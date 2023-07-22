Christie Brinkley's Divorce From Peter Cook Was Her Pettiest By Far

Let's face it — we all have one or two celebrity relationships that we are totally invested in. Hollywood is full of power couples that look great together, and when they get married, it gets even better. However, when strife settles in, a high-profile marriage spells a heavily-publicized divorce if anything goes wrong. While divorce can be amicable, not everyone is so lucky to have a reasonable ex-partner.

Oftentimes, divorce can get messy, especially when reputations and public image are at stake. Scores of court battles tend to get petty and bloody pretty quickly when private family business starts to unravel. For supermodel Christie Brinkley, her divorce from her fourth husband, architect Peter Halsey Cook, was nothing short of brutal.

When it was all over, according to ABC, Brinkley eventually had to shell out a staggering $2.1 million to her ex-husband as a settlement, while she got custody of her two children as well as an impressive real estate portfolio consisting of 18 properties. Nevertheless, the turmoil kept brewing after that. The media weighed in heavily and things took a huge toll on the model to the point where the entire situation brought her nothing but embarrassment.