What Only True Fans Know About Hallmark Star Corey Sevier

Many Corey Sevier fans have already gathered the basic facts about his career. They know that the Canadian actor's career began when he was a child, having been cast at age 7 to play the role of Timmy in the '90s version of the beloved classic, "Lassie." It is only committed fans who understand that his working life started much earlier. "When I was born, I had a cousin who was doing baby modeling," he told Hallmarkies Podcast. "My parents put me into that when I was six months old."

Modeling eventually led to an NBC mini-series, "Family Pictures," where Angelika Houston and Sam Neill played his parents. "That 10 days changed the course of my life," he said on the podcast. Their generosity helped him develop a love of acting that has lasted 39 years.

Actors may have inspired Sevier, but he also learned from other professionals on set, developing an appreciation for tools of the trade, some of which are no longer in use. The sound of film running through the camera was a particular motivator, Sevier told Ryan Little in an interview for Filmmaking Friends. "As a kid, it would make my heart beat that little bit more, because you rehearsed [your part] all these times, and you knew this is it — this is going on film." Here are a few other things true fans know about Hallmark's Corey Seiver.