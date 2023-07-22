A Look At Maria Shriver's Relationship With Cousin Caroline Kennedy

Maria Shriver has many titles. She's the former First Lady of California, the ex-wife of Arnold Schwarzenegger, a longtime news anchor for NBC, a journalist, and a nonprofit organization founder. They're all positions that reflect Shriver's efforts to be successful in things she is passionate about, professionally and personally. However, there is one designation she didn't earn as it can only be inherited — the family name Kennedy.

Shriver is the niece of the famed 35th president of the United States, John F. Kennedy. Her mother, Eunice Kennedy Shriver, was his younger sister and the fifth child in the Kennedy clan. Shriver has said that when she was young, she spent time with the Kennedys, notably near their estate near Nantucket Sound in Massachusetts. Shriver likely connected most with her cousin Caroline Kennedy, the only daughter of John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy, when holidaying with the Kennedy family. As children, the two joined in a family photo taken in 1961 on the White House lawn. While on vacation, the young cousins were also photographed swimming in the ocean with then-president JFK in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts.

While attending dinner with Caroline Kennedy and fellow cousin Sydney McKelvy in 2021, Shriver snapped a photo of the happy family and captioned it on Instagram, "I never had a sister, but these two have made up for that. I've known them my entire life." The trio looked incredibly similar with matching hairstyles and black tops, a classic ensemble reminiscent of their aunt, Jackie Kennedy Onassis — a style icon also known to the world as Jackie O.