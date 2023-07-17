Greg Rikaart Celebrates 20 Years As Kevin Fisher On The Young And The Restless

Soap opera vet Greg Rikaart has worked on both "The Young and the Restless" and "Days of Our Lives." Although his return to "Days of Our Lives" had fans worried, Rikaart still works on "The Young and the Restless" and recently celebrated a milestone for that program — 20 years playing the character Kevin Fisher.

Rikaart took to Instagram to celebrate the anniversary by sharing photos of himself as Kevin from over the years. In the caption, he mentioned how the timing is odd to celebrate because of the SAG-AFTRA strike, but pointed out that "it's okay to celebrate the good while being fired up to fight what's unjust." Rikaart added, "Twenty (!) years ago today this yahoo debuted on #YR. Feeling lots of gratitude as I celebrate two decades of work on two soaps with hundreds of fantastic collaborators." Rikaart finished his caption by giving thanks to fans of both "The Young and the Restless" and "Days of Our Lives."

Many of Rikaart's former and current castmates congratulated him on the accomplishment in the comments, such as Elizabeth Hendrickson, who has played multiple soap opera characters and recurs on the show as Kevin's ex-wife Chloe. "The best scene partner/co worker/counterpart i could ask for but overall the best human," she wrote.