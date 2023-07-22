How Big Is Gordon Ramsay's Age Gap With His Wife Tana?

Superstar chef Gordon Ramsay is well known for his quick assessments of kitchens and restaurants all over, but not everyone knows that he is very family oriented and has been happily married to his wife Tana Ramsay for decades.

The couple have five children, Megan, twins Jack and Holly, Matilda, and Oscar. Though Tana spent much of her life raising her five children while Gordon worked on various television shows and businesses, Tana was also a Montessori teacher and food editor for Grazia magazine, as well as a cookbook author. Gordon and Tana have been married for over 25 years and are still going strong.

Gordon met Tana at a New Year's Eve party when Tana was just 18 years old. Though quite young at the time, she was already engaged to someone else, and she also didn't have a high opinion of Gordon, who was 26 at the time, and found him to be "a complete arrogant arse," (via The Guardian). It would be a brief chance encounter long after the party when her feelings began to change.