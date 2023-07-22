David And Victoria Beckham's Daughter Harper Lives An Extremely Lavish Life
Children of celebrities often find themselves growing up in an extraordinary world of luxury and privilege. They often enjoy certain opportunities that come with their privileged upbringing, which may include access to high-profile events, prestigious schools, and elite social circles. And such is the case for Harper Beckham, the daughter of football legend David Beckham and Spice Girls member Victoria Beckham.
The world has witnessed the stunning transformation of Victoria, and now the world is witnessing Harper transform into a beautiful and sophisticated young version of her mom. Harper is the youngest child and only daughter in the Beckham household, with Brooklyn being the oldest, followed by Romeo and then Cruz. As the unica hija of the family, it seems like Harper's parents love to pamper her. The pampering has apparently been excessive to the point that the power couple has come under fire several times over the last few years due to the unnecessary treatments they subject their daughter to. In 2019, Victoria was blasted online after she posted an Instagram story with a photo of the then 7-year-old Harper being treated at a spa (via News.com.au).
Despite the outrage from the internet, Harper continues to lead a lavish life. Take a peek inside the luxurious life of Harper: from luxury bags and designer clothes from her mum to over-the-top and lavish sleepover parties, the youngest Beckham has it all.
An extravagant and festive sleepover party for the beloved daughter of the Beckham household
Birthday sleepovers have long been cherished traditions for children and adults alike. They offer a unique opportunity to strengthen friendships and create lasting memories. From giggling late into the night to sharing secrets and stories, the intimate setting of a sleepover fosters a sense of camaraderie and connection among friends. But when you attend Harper's sleepover, expect to be pampered with an ultra-lavish overnight experience.
Victoria threw her daughter a birthday sleepover and shared a glimpse of their celebration on her Instagram story. Making sure to pull out all the stops, Harper's mom transformed their home into a festive area with miniature tents and floral garlands. The sleepover included beauty treatments, and there were also some expensive-looking gift bags for Harper's guests.
Harper looked giddy and was smiling from ear to ear as her mom took a video. Sharing details of the event, the mother of four said in the Instagram video, "How cool is this? So they're going to have some beauty treatments, they've got their goody bags, and we've even set up a spa, haven't we, Harper?" (via Daily Mail).
First hand access to the collection of Victoria
When your mom is a fashion designer, you get the first dibs on the most stylish and fashionable dresses, and Harper's mom couldn't be more proud as she watched her daughter bring her design to life. Victoria shared a cute snap of her daughter posing for the camera wearing a dress from her autumn-winter 2020 collection. The floral dress that Harper wore was worth $2,150 and the business mogul showed off her daughter having her final fitting of the '70s-inspired floral dress. Ahead of the official launch of Victoria's collection, she posted the photo on her Instagram with the caption, "Harper's favorite print this season! My mini-me and Ruta (who made her dress) at her final fitting before the #VBAW20 show x vb."
The sweet photo was, however, tainted by criticisms aimed at the former pop icon. While some fans loved the sweet mom-daughter bonding moments between the two, some couldn't help but voice their concerns. A few commented that the dress wasn't appropriate for a child. Thankfully, some of Victoria's fans came to her defense and said that the dress suited her age. Some also commented that both Harper and the dress were beautiful.
An opulent Prada themed 12th birthday party
Lavish birthday parties of celebrities offer a glimpse into a world of unimaginable luxury and indulgence. These events serve as celebrations of opulence, allowing the wealthy elite to create unforgettable moments and showcase their vast resources. So it's no surprise that the Beckhams celebrated Harper's birthday in a fashionable way that also displayed their wealth. Harper turned 12 in July 2023, and her family made sure she felt loved on her special day. The Beckham family celebrated Harper's birthday in style at the Prada Caffè in London. The café is considered one of the most expensive cafes in London.
Her brothers Brooklyn, Cruz, and Romeo were present, and even Nicola Peltz joined the party. To mark Harper's milestone, her loving parents, David and Victoria, posted tributes on Instagram. David posted a video on Instagram and wrote, "Happy Birthday, my pretty lady . . . keep being beautiful inside and out . . . you are the most amazing little girl a daddy could wish for . . . Daddy loves you." Victoria also posted a video to greet Harper on her birthday on her Instagram account. Victoria said, "Happy birthday, baby girl!!! Can't believe Harper Seven is 12 today!!!! We love you sooooo much!! You are our everything."
Special treatment from football legend David Beckham
Parenting is a complex journey that requires finding the delicate balance between love, nurturing, and setting boundaries. While it's important to set boundaries with your children, sometimes it's just difficult for parents to say no to their kids, especially since they know it can make their children happy. Admittedly, that's how the patriarch of the Beckhams feels whenever Harper wants something. With David Beckham's stunning net worth, he surely can give Harper everything she desires.
In an interview on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," David confessed that he treats his kids differently, with Harper receiving special treatment. "I mean, the boys, obviously, give me a little bit of stick because they know that any question that they ask, that they think I'm going to say no to, they know that they have to ask her to ask me because I can't say no to her," Beckham told Ellen DeGeneres. "I think I've only said 'no' to her once. And her bottom lip started shivering, and I said, never again."
This special treatment has been evident over the years. There was even a time when a 3-year-old Harper was seen dragging her dad as she indulged in a shopping spree. The adorable pair were seen holding hands while walking on the high streets of London and carrying some shopping bags.
Branded items and expensive treatments
In the last few years, the world has seen Harper receive extravagant treatments and flaunt lavish items. At a very young age, she has been exposed to the world of luxury. Being part of the Beckham family comes with privileges such as access to these exclusive and luxurious brands. From designer clothes to high-end accessories, Harper's wardrobe reflects her refined taste when it comes to fashion.
Through several photos posted on social media by the Beckham family, the public caught a glance at the fancy things the youngest Beckham has been pampered with. In one of Victoria's Instagram posts, Harper was seen holding a Re-Nylon mini bag from Prada, which costs around $1,200. Victoria is a self-confessed Prada fan, and Harper seemed to have taken after her mom (via Hello!). Besides the luxury bag, the young Harper was also seen receiving baby facials from a celebrity skin expert Dr. Barbara Sturm. In the photo on her Instagram story, Victoria wrote, "We MUST use CLEAN products on our children," per Allure.
Harper's eldest brother, Brooklyn, was also spotted pampering her with branded items. In 2020, Victoria posted a photo of Harper on Instagram while her daughter was shopping with Brooklyn and his then-fiancée, Nicola Peltz.